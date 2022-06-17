Is Shamshera based on a true story?

"Shamshera is not a story of an daaku, but rather a film set in the 1800s about a dacoit tribe battling for their rights and independence from the British. This is a wonderful story of heroism, and it is one that is deeply rooted in our country. It's a departure from the films I've previously made. It's not one of the many coming-of-age lover boy parts I've played. 'Shamshera is a work of aspiration – real, macho commercial cinema." Says Ranbir Kapoor.





Ranbir Kapoor has had his fair share of "coming of age" storylines, and he's excited for Shamshera, which he says is a break from his previous work. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the action-drama film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. Kapoor will play the part of a dacoit in this film.





Shamshera will also include a romantic aspect. He stated it was about the same "A classic Hindi film has it all: humour, action, and romance drama. And all of the films I'm working on are geared toward that goal; we're attempting to incorporate all of these elements."