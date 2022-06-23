Shamshera - complete story: Not Ranbir but Sanjay Dutt is the heart of this film

The highly awaited movie Shamshera has a trailer released. In conclusion, Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Shamshera is gripping. His acting talent is amply demonstrated in the two minutes, 59 second trailer. Watching Sanjay Dutt's powerful portrayal of Daroga Shuddh Singh also leaves us wanting more.

A violent authoritarian leader by the name of Shudh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior clan in the imaginary city of Kaza, where the events of Shamshera are set. This is the story of a man who was sold into slavery and later attained leadership roles and fame in his neighbourhood. He never gives up the fight for his tribe's sovereignty and honour. His name is Shamshera.

The thrilling, action-packed story takes place in the heart of India in the 1800s. Ranbir's portrayal of Shamshera in the film bears the enormous promise of a yet unseen Ranbir! Sanjay plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this remarkable casting choice, and their confrontation will be one to watch out for as they viciously engage in combat with no compassion.