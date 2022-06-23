  1. Home
Shamshera full story: Similarities and Differences with Baahubali

Ever since the trailer of Shamshera was released, the internet is flooded with questions related to the movie having similarities. Netizens are claiming the movie is inspired by a south movie like Baahubali. South movies like Baahubali, Pushpa, and RRR have been ruling the cinema today. Most people are also saying that Bollywood does not have heroism left anymore. Is that the reason why Shamshera can be inspired by Baahubali? The story of Shamshera is set in a fantasy place where a set of a tribe has a burglar who becomes famous and loved by all because of saving them. The reason why the film is being compared to Baahubali is because of the set design, the direction, shots, and the stunts. At the same time, people are hoping the movie is original and does not disappoint the fans.

Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 55 mins ago

Do you think Tara Sutaria is acting like a female Arjun Kapoor?

In her four or five years in the business, Tara Sutaria hasn't had a successful film to her credit. Despite the fact that she is an excellent actor and quite attractive, she is a commercial failure.


Is it her film preferences, or is it the lack of better movies?


Doing a film with Arjun Kapoor makes her nothing but a female version of him. 
Real man : Now it's too late for her. She'll never get films with big stars
51 mins ago
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 1 hours ago

Gauhar Khan had to forfeit "Slumdog Millionaire" because of her looks?

Undoubtedly, one of the best performers in Bollywood today is Gauhar Khan. The actress has played several incredible characters throughout the years, and her fans have adored every one of them.


Gauhar Khan on a particular endeavour she hoped to take part in 


She aspired to feature in the film Slumdog Millionaire. The actress put a lot of effort into this film, but she was unable to make the cut. For all the obvious reasons, she wanted to be in the movie. Now, it has shaped history. Gauhar also mentioned that she had been told she didn't meet the criteria for girls because they needed to exhibit girls from poor regions.


Do you agree Beauty is not everything to be an actor?
sj1234 : In actors, looks aren't everything but I feel in actresses it matters somewhere
1 hours ago
Posted by Mohammad . 3 hours ago

Ek Villian Returns was not able to cut the Shamshera hype! Do you agree?

Obviously both are big budget movies but the hype that Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera received was so good that ek viilian could not match it. I feel it was because of the cast and the genre they chose. Do you agree?
Movie Buff : I mean.. its Arjun Kapoor VS Ranbir Kapoor. Arjun is not a good actor neither is he that famous
30 mins ago
Posted by FilmyShilmy . 4 hours ago

Just like Kashmir Files, R Madhavan's 'Rocketry box' is said to grow with word of mouth

For R Madhavan's 'Rocketry box' critics say that The buzz is quite good and positive, specifically down south. Rocketry is going to get a good start at the box office. 
Movie Buff : I love this man!
30 mins ago
Posted by Mehak Sehgal . 4 hours ago

Will Ek Viilian 2 finally divert attention to Tara Sutaria?

Tara Sutaria is all set to be a part of Ek Villian 2 by Mohit Suri. He recently also confirmed that she will be singing in the movie. Keeping in mind all the previous movies and her roles in them I feel this movie will do great for her. What do you think?
Movie Buff : Lets hope
29 mins ago
Posted by 😊🌺🦄💃💝😊 . 5 hours ago

Blast from the past : From Blaming Alia To Aditya Thackeray
Isn't sushant rejected Anurag Kashyap film to act in drive made by kjo it shows he wanted to do Dharma film .Anurag revealed that he offered two films to sushant but he preferred working with certain heavyweights of bollywood over him He is the first choice for hasee toh phasee anurag approached sushant for HTP but he rejected I am not against sushant and felt bad for him but should accept that he made some bad choices (I think if he had a mentor everything would have been nice) certain people attacked sushant they got their punishment from people while certain actress and politician who have nothing to do with sushant career received harsh treatment from people In 2020 people wanted to boycott an actress now they made her film a blockbuster fans of some actress deliberately degraded Alia on socilamedia especially Shraddha fans even now also they are doing . People may have talent but real talent lies when you select good from bad when you make friendship with good people.
FR€€ $P!R!T : We all know Sushant's death was high jacked by right wingers and Anurag Kashyap is hardcore leftist who can go to any level to prove right wingers wrong and often he comes across as a hypocrite from terrorism has no religion to suddenly shouting Hindu terrorism from the rooftop. I doubt if there is any truth to his claims. HTP was a YR banner film and Sushant was doing other YRF films. Btw what's so great about HTP ? what wrong choices he was talking about ? Dhoni biopic, Chichore, Kedarnath, KPC were wrong choices. This opportunist will never dare to address the humiliations SSR faced at the hand of bollywood mafias.
2 hours ago
Posted by 😊🌺🦄💃💝😊 . 5 hours ago

22 years of Kareena Kapoor khan
Kapoor surname + kjo + little talent + family support = kareena kapoor secret for her success
Movie Buff : There are a few actors who have become face of Bollywood. Kareena is one of them!
28 mins ago
Posted by Jiya . 14 hours ago

Zayn really be connecting to his roots!!

Why didn't anyone tell me this?? I feel like I've been living under a rock. He deleted the cover from his official account because apparently it got more views than the original version itself and some people claim it was deleted because of Salman Khan. This cover is such a banger! I feel like he could easily break Bollywood charts if he sang more in hindi/urdu.

Movie Buff : I loveeee Zayn! He was my favourite out of One Direction
27 mins ago
Posted by Bunty Chopra . 14 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar the news Bollywood BFFS?

Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar have been pairing up since the time of Simba promotions. In a lot of Karan's created videos, Sra could be seen describing her outfit and the two just gel up so well together. Sara is a sweet and simple girl at the same time her fashion sense is amazing, something that Karan Johar loves!

In a lot of recent shows, both could be seen as good friends chilling together and sometimes I wonder if Sara Ali Khan has replaced Alia in Karan Johar's life as she now seems to be the new Bollywood BFF with Karan Johar.


Well, it is also true that the entire Bollywood is friends with Karan and that you can find a lot of people actually debating about who is closest to Karan, but actress Sara Ali Khan is surely one of Karan Johar's cuties!
Movie Buff : Ew
27 mins ago
Posted by filmykudi . 14 hours ago

Do you think Ek Villian Returns will be a hit?
abhia halal : No
45 mins ago
