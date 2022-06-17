Shamshera is going to be very different from any other Ranbir Kapoor movies so far

Ranbir Kapoor's previous film was Sanju, which was released in 2018, and fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen. Ranbir will star in the upcoming film Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films.

A poster depicting Ranbir's rugged appearance went viral earlier. According to social media users, this is Ranbir's first look poster for the film.

The hashtag 'Ranbir Hot In Shamshera' began trending on Twitter shortly after. When it came to the poster, one person went on to say, "Take note of the fact that this film is a smash hit. People will flock to the theatres in anticipation of Ranbir Kapoor's unexpectedly appealing look. #RanbirHotInShamshera"

"We keep preparing our life so that we land things at the best time," the film's director, Karan, recently observed of the poster leak, "but in doing so, we forget that the Universe is always on time."



