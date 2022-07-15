Shamshera movie Vs Ranbir Kapoor's fatherhood, what would you rather discuss?

I'm so tired of hearing about Ranbir Kapoor's fatherhood in almost all his interviews. I think we should focus on his movies because that is what is going to interest and benefit us later, not his fatherhood from any angle. As much as his fatherhood is an interesting topic and a gossip session for many people out there, it would be kind and wise to also focus on Shamshera at the same time. Don't you think he's tired of answering the same questions again and again? What would you choose?