Is Sharat Saxena blaming Amitabh Bachchan for his under-achievements?

Last saw him in Sherni and everyone appreciated him but ever since then the veteran actor has been spilling a lot of dirty secrets about Bollywood, mostly bashing it for its treatment of senior actors.

"The film industry is a young people’s industry, old people are not required here. Unfortunately, we are not dying away. We are still alive and we still want to work. How many roles do you think are written for old people in this industry? All the good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan. Whatever scrapings are left is dished out to people like me. And we refuse them most of the time. So the amount of work that a person like me can do is almost zero.

So at the age of 71, I work out for two hours every day so that I can beat the sh*t out of these 25-year-old guys. So that I look like a tough man. I colour my hair and moustache black. You have seen me in Sherni. I am 71 years old, but I have to make myself look 50-55. Otherwise, I’ll get no work."

I think somewhere he is right. Amitabh Bachchan has been his competitor ever since his younger days. He has a career span of over 50 years but yet haven't seen him in any lead roles. Though time and again he has proven that he can do character roles really well but maybe Amitabh's stardom is just way to high to give any scope to actors like Sharat Saxena.

