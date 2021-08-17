Sharing is caring! Here are the Best Heat Protectant Products for ANY Hair Type 

I’m just going to cut straight to the chase with this one…if you apply heat styling to your hair (i.e. blow dryers, straighteners, curling irons, etc.) then you really ought to be using a heat protectant product of some kind!

Heat protectants make a huge difference not only in how your hair looks and feels after styling but also in the overall health of your hair. Most heat protectants will actually help you cut down on styling time as well.

Read on to discover some of the best heat protectant products at a variety of price points!





1. Bumble and Bumble Hair Dresser’s Invisible Oil Primer





The ultimate 3-in1 product, this oil protects hair from heat, conditions hair, and eases styling by defrizzing hair. This formula is great for all hair types because it’s alcohol and mineral oil-free, and contains 6 super lightweight oils to nourish hairs. One final pro? You can spray this product through the hair on day two and beyond hair to refresh and restyle!





2. Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray





This heat protectant spray is ideal for those who have dry, damaged, and brittle hair because it strengthens, smooths, conditions, protects, and adds both shine and body to hair. This formula is also free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and silicone.





3. Drybar Hot Toddy Heat & UV Protectant





Got split ends? Fear not because Drybar has got you covered with this heat protectant lotion that temporarily seals up splits! Artichoke leaf extract helps prevent hair from drying out and protects the hair cuticle from heat styling.





4. Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray





Okay, so I’m not trying to play favorites on this list, or any list I compile…but this product is my favorite of the bunch! I love Kenra’s products and to me, this spray just does everything I could ask of it to do before I blow dry my hair. For starters, it actually decreases blow-dry time by 50% which I love because it allows me to use less heat on my hair. Secondly, it smells delicious! And third, it just does a great overall job of smoothing, de-frizzing, and softening my hair! Don’t sleep on this one y’all…





5. It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in PLUS Keratin





This product does 10 things instantly, hence the brand’s name, but most importantly it protects hair from heat, strengthens hair with keratin, and helps to straighten hair. This spray is ideal for those with weak hair who are seeking to nourish it back to its former strength, and also those who aspire to have straight locks.