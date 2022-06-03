Is Sharukh Khan a better action hero or romantic hero?

Shah Rukh Khan is the indisputable King of Romance, but whenever there's a damsel in trouble, you can count on this one to don the action star's stripes. In his upcoming film 'Pathan,' SRK will return to the big screen. The 55-year-old actor was seen and videotaped undertaking some death-defying feats on location, including an epic battle scene on a moving trawler.





SRK has tried with diverse roles on multiple times, stepping away from his romantic image. He has a very well career that has proven to the public that SRK is more than simply another Bollywood icon.





The following are some of his films in which he strayed from his romantic persona and played a refreshingly different character:

Baazigar

Darr

Raaes

Don franchise

As SRK said in a recent interview, "I like doing my stunts. I feel I haven't worked if I haven't been doing my stunts. I am very good in jumps and somersaults. I can do a lot of stunts, when my son and daughter ask me, you did that yourself, I don't want to lie. I want to say, yes, I did it myself. I feel proud."





You tell, is he a better action hero or you still like him attracting you with his charm?



