Is Sharukh Khan's Jawan a copy of Sam Raimi's Darkman?

On Friday, the superstar released the first look teaser for Jawan, which has been the buzz of the town as expected. One of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration with Atlee. It has been making headlines for quite some time, and people are excited to see it.





Soon after the trailer was released, some smart internet users began comparing SRK's appearance to Liam Neeson's in the 1990 Sam Raimi anti-hero picture 'Darkman.' In the film, Liam Neeson played Peyton Westlake, a vengeful Marvel antihero who is researching artificial skin when his lab inexplicably blows up with him inside. Fans immediately noticed a resemblance between Shah Rukh Khan's and Liam Neeson's appearances.





Though I don't think so it's a copy. It just the looks are similar to each other. What do you think?







