Sharvari Wagh spoke about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding!

Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh was among the few guests to attend this year most close-knit Bollywood marriage. Sharvari Wagh was seen travelling with Sunny Kaushal while they were travelling to Rajasthan. We also got to see Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia and Malavika Mohanan who also attended their wedding.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Bunty and Babli 2 actress spoke about Vicky and Katrina's wedding, she said " It was beautiful, you know, just like the pictures they have posted. It was really pure, beautiful and intimate. There are no words to actually describe their wedding!”