Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up: They will continue to remain best friends!!

Waking up to this news made my heartbreak! The famous singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating each other since their song release Senorita. Before dating both of them were best friends, but they always had fumes evolving around them.

It was during the Senorita song they started dating which made their fans crazy as everyone was craving for them to date one another!

But today in the morning Shawn and Camila wrote on their Instagram that they finally broke up.

Shawn Mendes wrote on his handle: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the statement continued. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Looks like it's gonna be sad news for all their fans!