SHEER SLICK LIPSTICK by e.l.f. cosmetics review

I personally love e.l.f. cosmetics because all the products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone.

All skincare is also free from sulfates and is Vegan and Cruelty-Free.

It is a silky, nourishing lipstick that gives lips a subtle hint of color and gorgeous sheen. It is a very easy-to-wear sheer color with a shiny finish and has a silky cream formula that hydrates lips. It is available in 8 juicy shades

These lipsticks include:

* Meadowfoam Seed Oil: Soothes dry lips and keeps them moist longer

* Vitamin E: Nourishes and softens lips This smooth, wear-anywhere lipstick was inspired by that first bite into a juicy piece of fruit. Swipe it on your lips for a touch of dialed-down color and delicious shine that’s perfect for every day. Infused with natural oils and vitamins, the creamy formula is somewhere between lipstick and lip balm, leaving your lips feeling soft and hydrated. Indeed one of my best purchases for lipsticks and a must-try!