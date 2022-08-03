Is Shehnaaz Gill DATING Raghav Juyal?

Shehnaaz Gill achieved great fame as a result of her Bigg Boss participation. The actress is renowned for her innocence and allure. Rumors of a relationship between the actress and her future film co-star Raghav Juyal are already making news.





Raghav Juyal, a dancer, choreographer, actor, and television host, is dating Shehnaaz Gill. The information that the two are fairly close to one another has the rumour mills in a frenzy. According to reports, Shehnaaz and Raghav would appear together on film in the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali movie, which stars Salman Khan. Fans began to follow Shehnaaz and Raghav on social media as soon as rumours of their relationship began to circulate there. Fans are eagerly awaiting the couple's official announcement.





While speaking to the media, Shehnaaz said that if someone is spotted with a person or steps out for a casual outing, it doesn't mean they are in a relationship. "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi," Shehnaaz was heard telling the media in a viral video from the event.





The media was subsequently halted from asking Shehnaaz personal questions and she made a commitment to answer all queries when she next appeared for her own project.







