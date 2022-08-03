Shehnaaz Gill kicked out from salman khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Filming for Salman Khan's movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been very active (KEKD). Aayush Sharma, an actor and Salman's brother-in-law, quit the star-studded film due to "creative differences," which made headlines at the time. Currently, rumours claim that Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame following Bigg Boss, has also been replaced in the movie. Salman Khan has reportedly also stopped following Shehnaaz on social media. How accurate is it?





After word spread that the actress had left Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, fans worried they wouldn't get to see Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan together in the film. She has at last addressed the rumours.





Shehnaaz Gill has been added to the vast list of antagonists in Bollywood that Salman Khan has. If things will ever be resolved, we ponder. She unfollowed him on Instagram, which only sparked rumours that things were not going well between the celebrity and the actor, amid rumours that were already circulating. According to reports, the actress has left his movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.