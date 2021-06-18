Shelving 'Takht' and doing 'Prem Kahani' might prove to be a good decision for Karan Johar

Karan Johar announced recently a light-hearted romantic comedy film titled 'Prem Kahani.' For the lead, both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were approached. To which both have agreed. This news comes in the middle of all the controversies Karan has been surrounded by.





Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year, Karan has been trolled and called out by people for practicing nepotism and sidelining talented outsiders. This debate was sparked again when last month Kjo fired Kartik Aaryan from 'Dostana 2' and vowed to never work with him again. Whether it was due to Kartik's discomfort with Janhvi Kapoor or something else, no one knows.





Earlier this year, Karan also announced that his ambitious period drama 'Takht' has been shelved. Now, he might be thinking of returning to his safe space, which is making romantic films. Well, this might prove to be a great decision since Kjo has made some of the most popular romantic films in Bollywood history. Adding to that, the charm and amazing chemistry of Ranveer and Alia proved to be successful in 'Gully Boy.' Let's hope things work out in the favor and we get to see a nice and lovely romantic film, a genre which has almost died in recent times.