Sherni actor Sharad Saxena says Bollywood neglects older actors. Do you agree?

Sharad Saxena, who was recently seen in Vidya Balan's drama film 'Sherni', has talked about an issue in Bollywood. He recently gave an interview to The Indian Express and talked about the plight of older actors in the industry. Sharad who has been acting for decades has given memorable performances in Ghulam, Krrish, Phir Hera Pheri and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, etc.

Sharad said that everyone wants the actors to forever look young and energetic, for which they have to do rigorous workouts. "A B-Town film star has to look and be fit throughout the year. He has to work out every day, and yet party too. He has to do everything every day and still survive."

Sharad said that he works out every day at the age of 71 to look fit because he won't get work once he looks old. Barring a few exceptions like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Naseeruddin Shah, we don't have that many older actors in the industry. So he does have a point.

Do you agree with him?