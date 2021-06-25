Sherni leaves an impressive and glaring mark!

Amit Masurkar takes us along for a riveting safari through the wilderness of the jungle, introducing us to an unexplored territory, unembellished ground scenario and an authentic glossary of the forest and its fauna. Like a Sherni marking her prey, the flick prowls in a steady pace, maintaining an air of intrigue at all times. It ends up with her grappling us ferociously, leaving a mark and releasing the grasp only upon enhancing our understanding of the importance of maintaining an ecological balance with a vow to make amends to this effect in the future.

Spoilers alert:

Sherni is a unique, noteworthy attempt to stand up against the forces harming our vulnerable forests and their faunae. Considering the rampant corruption prevalent in all the so-called prominent walks of Indian society, one can only imagine its impact on an "inconsequential" (at least regarded to be so) forest sector. The flick captures the ground scenario accurately, be it the influences/nuances associated with a Govt. office or the manipulation of the system to fulfil the devious personal or politician gains. It is when these external factors come to play, the fine balance between development and nature gets distributed. The message is loud and clear and it makes a case for the voices of the wilderness to be heard.

There is something about Sherni and Newton, that makes them birds of the same feather, apart from the obvious reason of them both being created by the same team. Both flicks have the ability to make the viewers completely hooked, in spite of not boasting much thrilling elements. It has got to be the capability to exactly transfer the technical terms/actions associated with the concerned Govt. department onto the screen. The conversations between the officers and the associated tasks seemed so raw, real and devoid of any masala, that we are usually accustomed to. The research done to this effect is commendable. The impeccable screenplay is a huge bonus.

Vidya Balan essays the role of a DFO, whose emotions and helplessness have been aptly captured. I liked how it ended, the portrayal of the chain of events leading her to want to quit the job and how she remained helpless. But I’m glad she didn’t quit. Though she gets transferred to a lesser challenging role, she still seems to be duty-bound, sharp and honest, leaving a message to all the disheartened Govt. officers out there. While it is too easy for the seasoned Ila Arun, Neeraj Kabi and Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala as the officer Bansal stands out.

Sherni should not be missed for its honest, unblemished presentation and numerous takeaways to make amends in the future.