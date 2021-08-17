Shershaah - A brilliantly crafted war drama from Vishnu Vardhan and team.

This war drama is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who fought bravely in the Kargil War of 1999 and sacrificed his life. The film takes you to a closer look into Vikram's life as an army officer.

Unlike other war dramas Shershaah keeps things more grounded and realistic. Even Though this Vishnu Vardhan directorial makes cinematic compromises, Shershaah stays true to its genre for most parts rather than treating Vikram in a larger than life format. With instant adrenaline rush moments and extensively shot war episodes director Vishnu Vardhan has kept the momentum high in all aspects.

For Siddharth Malhotra, Shershaah is definitely a feather in his cap. He has lived the character with absolute diligence. Kiara Advani stays stunning throughout the film and makes a good pair with Siddharth. Unlike other war movies, the romance episodes never go overboard or too filmy. It stays in its limit and impresses, thanks to the sparkling chemistry between the leads and soulful music. The supporting actors have done a commendable job in keeping the narrative engaging. Shershaah makes your eyes wet in its heart breaking climax scenes and ends on a painful yet satisfying note.

Shershaah is a wholesome experience and Vishnu Vardhan's homage to the Kargil hero is impeccably made with full of heart.