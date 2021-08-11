Shershaah Review: Yeh Dil Maange More

"Tiranga lehrakar aunga ya toh usmein lipatkar aunga. Par aunga zaroor." This one sentence says everything about an army officer and this film is about Captain Vikram Batra who fought like a tiger in the Kargil War.





Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shataf Figar, Sahil Vaid, and others in pivotal roles. Sidharth plays Lieutenant Vikram Batra's character and it's safe to say that this is by far the best performance of his entire career. Kiara may not have a lot of screen presence in this film but she lits the scenes with her charm as Dimple Cheema.





The film shows Vikram's life since childhood and how he got into the army with great passion and bravery. Because of his zeal and confidence, he was given the responsibility to lead his own troop in the Kargil War and there he got the codename, Shershaah. The movie has a beautiful storyline that will keep you engrossed in it and every scene is very informative.





Sidharth and Kiara looked adorable together and the songs deserve mention. They are very soothing to your ears. Once you have watched the film, you will be like "yeh dil manage more".





Watch Vishu Varadhan's directorial flick, Shershaah on Amazon Prime, now streaming. A perfect choice for Independence Day.