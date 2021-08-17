Shershaah's song Mann Bharryaa 2.0 will surely soothe your heart- Agree or not?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starring Shershaah's another song, a reprised version of Mann Bharryaa, has been released, and I cannot stop listening to it in a loop. Mann Bharryaa is a song for the brave women who send their loved ones to the war with their hearts and wait for them to return. They do as winners but also sometimes as martyrs. This song depicts beautifully the longing and the love. Do you agree or not?

B Praak sang the song. Listen to it and let your heart heal.