Shesha ayurveda kumkumadi suvarna ubtan

KUMKUMADI I guess I have found my holy grail product. This ubtan has the way my skin looks. This is @sheshaayurveda Kumkumadi Suvarna Ubtan. This powder is a beautiful concoction of various herbs derived from organic sources finely milled. Basically it has all ingredients that help in brightening the skin. I love to use it with milk in night and the glow I get is phenomenal. This happened to me with all powder products from this brand. have been using this thrice a week and been 6 months now changing cities from extreme east to extreme north and I can say it worked beautifully on me. It never stripped out natural oils from my face ,neck and even body. Whenever I need to get readt for a special occasion ,I start using this ubtan all over my body and even face a week before amd the special day my skin is like i have been to salon. I did not find any tingling sensation with this as I'm used to now with such products. Still will say to do a patch test. This smells heavenly. Would always repurchase .