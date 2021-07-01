Shesha ayurveda tejaswini review

This is the one product I swear by whenever my skin irritates me. Ft. @sheshaayurveda Tejaswini WHAT IT IS? It is soap free powder cleanser made of all natural ingredients. The powder is very finely milled and smells all herbal. The powder is made up of mixing green gram , bengal gram ,hibiscus powder , almond powder , rose petal powder,aloe vera , orange peel and avarampoo. WHAT I LIKE ? I'm using this powder cleanser from over an year and now I have formed a mindset about it. I use it thrice a week in different forms and it has faded away my blemishes , dark spots ,acne marks . It is very mild in nature hence it helps in restoring the skin's barrier. My skin has become soft , clear without any spots on face and nourished. I use it once a week as an exfoliator that means I mix it up with rose water ,apply thick paste on face and neck and when it is semi dry I start rubbing it gently in circular motions just for a little time. My skin sees the glow instantly. Twice a week , I wash off my face and neck by applying a thick paste mixed with curd and leaving it to dry. Do try it ,nothing more nourishing than this. NO , I don't use it regularly in morning as a face wash like kinda making a paste and rubbing all over. This is over exfoliation so don't do it. It keeps my excess oil on face at bay. Instantly brightens up the skin giving that fresh morning feel. Somedays when i feel like doing spa and pamper my body I use tejaswini in good amount and apply all over my body for that soft brightened and radiant feel. FOR MEN? O Yes , its for men too. As it is gentle he loves using tejaswini as a face wash. My husband suffers from blackheads and as usual i tried this paste on him too. It effectively helped in removing those blackyheads which literally irritate me.WHY TEJASWINI ? Cos the name itself means brightness , radiant ,lustrous which definitely you will get. What are your thoughts? Have you tried Tejaswini? #sheshaayurveda #sheshanaturals #sheshabeauty #vocalforlocal #madeinindia #tejaswini #facewash