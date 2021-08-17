Shh! We’ve come with some ancient beauty rituals to level up your skincare regime!!

As we turn to more natural sources of health and beauty products, looking back at history to recreate the products used by beautiful women is one way for us to incorporate organic Earth wisdom into our daily lives.

Here are some ancient beauty rituals that we have collected for you and which will help you get your desired skin!





1. MILK BATH





Milk contains lactic acid, which is useful as a mild exfoliant. Just add a half-gallon of whole goat milk to a typical bath. Increase your bath quality by adding some fragrant essential oils like jasmine and sandalwood. You can also add some raw, unrefined honey to dissolve in your bathwater. Add up to 1 cup of honey per bath and you should not feel sticky afterward.





2. SALT SCRUB





A sea salt scrubs down is a great way to invigorate the skin and remove dead skin cells. Find a good quality, fine grain salt and add some drops of your favorite essential oil. Wet your skin in the shower, then scrub and rinse to recreate this ancient beauty ritual.





3. ROYAL JELLY





The royal jelly collected from bees is an incredibly nourishing ingredient to add to your beauty routine. It aids in the natural regenerative processes by supplying precisely what the body needs. Thus, it helps the cells heal themselves.’ Look for beauty creams containing royal jelly to benefit from this ancient beauty ritual. Royal jelly can help reduce the appearance of dark circles under the eyes, reduce the appearance of dry skin and help reduce the severity of wrinkles.





4. ROSEWATER





Rose water is a delicate astringent that can be sprayed on the face after cleaning, like a toner. Rosewater can be made by boiling one cup of rose petals into two cups of water and cooling the mixture.









5. CLAY MASK





Bentonite clay is a popular cosmetic and health ingredient as we return to ancient beauty treatments. Clay has skin-softening properties and helps exfoliate dead skin cells and draw out impurities from the skin.





6. HEMP SEED OIL





Another ancient beauty treatment would have been the use of hemp seed oil as a moisturizer. Hemp seed oil is excellent for the skin due to the ‘high content of proteins and essential fatty acids. The fatty acids in hemp closely resemble our own skin’s lipids, so they are readily absorbed into the skin. The oil is said to help slow skin aging and provide a healthy moisture balance. Additionally, it offers relief to acne, minor abrasions, psoriasis, and eczema.’





7. UNREFINED SHEA BUTTER





Cleopatra would have access to raw, unrefined African shea butter. Shea butter and other moisturizing ingredients would have been important for her in the desert climate of Egypt.









9. BEESWAX





Beeswax is still used today in many cosmetics from lotion to lip balm to mascara. The skin smoothing, hydrating, moisture-locking power of beeswax is an excellent ancient beauty ingredient that you can add to your own homemade cosmetics. Even those who have allergies to bees or to pollen have few allergic reactions to beeswax.