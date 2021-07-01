Shiesido essential energy cream review

The queen has arrived. For a true @shiseido lover this cream is like a magic. It is the first moisturizer step after toning. I must say it works on pigmentation , blemishes ,dark spots and delays signs of ageing. I have finished it and I love to repurchase it . CLAIMS Beauty reboots the energy inside you. Immerse your skin in moisture with this energizing hydrator to counteract dullness, dryness and the appearance of fine lines. A silky smooth texture that absorbs quickly into the skin. Get visibly smooth, deeply hydrated skin that glows from within. ReNeura Technology reawakens skin’s sensors. Like a reboot to make skin more responsive to your daily skincare regimen. Jars come in 64 different shapes and are inspired by Japanese Raku ware, a type of pottery traditionally used in Japanese Tea Ceremony. It definitely made my skin more vibrant ,radiant and brightness. It fought dullness ,dryness for winters and made my skin smooth and supple. Loving Japanese beauty these days. ^^ What is your favourite moisturising cream