Is Shilpa Shetty the reason why Raj Kundra has withdrawn his bail application from the sessions court?

Just a day after a supplementary chargesheet was filed in the porn racket case by the Mumbai Police, reports of Raj Kundra withdrawing his bail application took the internet by storm.

The 1467-page chargesheet against Kundra, 46, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, labelled him as the “main facilitator" in the pornographic content case. And as per claims by the Mumbai Police, he along with other accused exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways.

And even though Kundra has been denying all charges ever since his arrest in July, seems like he has finally come to terms. Because Raj had been trying hard to get bailed from the court since the beginning, his lawyer even stating that it was not that big of an offence. But this withdrawal of bail application speaks of a totally different story.

While some are saying, it was Shilpa Shetty's statement in the charge-sheet that was being used against Kundra that hurt him bad. In the chargesheet, Shilpa Shetty claimed that she had nothing to do with it, " I have never asked what work Raj Kundra is doing because I am busy with my work and he never tells me things related to his work, because of this I do not know anything in this matter."

If found guilty, Raj Kundra might serve an imprisonment of upto 7 years and is serving jail term at present in judicial custody as Shilpa Shetty is busy posting videos of her trip to Vaishno Devi. Do you believe it's the end of the line for the couple?