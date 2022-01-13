SHINee's Taemin transferred to public services due to deteriorating mental health

K-pop boy group SHINee's Taemin who is currently serving in the military has now been transferred to public service from the military band due to his worsening mental health. He will continue the rest of the mandatory service in public services, the decision was taken after considering the deteriorating symptoms of depression and anxiety.





SM Entertainment released a statement to confirm which goes like, "This is SM Entertainment. As of January 14, Taemin has been transferred from the military band to supplementary service.” This worries fans since we have already lost Jonghyun to depression and now witnessing the same happening to Taemin is gut-wrenching as we feel helpless.





The statement further continued, "Due to the symptoms of depression and anxiety that Taemin has been suffering from before [his enlistment], he continued to receive treatment and therapy even while carrying out his service. However, because his symptoms recently worsened, the military determined that it had become impossible for him to continue his military life and treatment at the same time, and he was accordingly transferred to supplementary service.”





We sure hope he gets better soon and meets us in good health. It must be a difficult time but we wish he overcomes it. Fighting!







