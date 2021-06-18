Should Actors follow Akshay Kumar's Path Of Quantity Over Quality With Their Career Choices In Bollywood?

Akshay Kumar has been in the industry since 1987 and became one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. According to Blog to Bollywood report, he has worked in 118 Bollywood movies with a 38.98% success ratio, that is, 72 flop and average movies and 46 hit, super hit and blockbuster movies.

It is no surprise that Akshay Kumar has always been the most active actor in the industry. He has always been consistent in working in 3 to 4 movies every year but the success rate of his movies have been inconsistent throughout his career. Even though, Akshay has only delivered 2 blockbuster movies in his whole career, he is the highest grossing actor of all time in Bollywood with a total collection of 4000+ crores. He is also the only actor in Bollywood to deliver four films consecutively in a year with 100 crore box office collection.

His filmography shows his constant hard work to become who he is today. While his contemporary actors choose to do one or two films at most in an year, Akshay works on numerous movies every year. In 2018, the actor worked in 4 movies. The following year, he delivered 4 movies. In 2020, he only worked on 1 movie due to the global pandemic and now, the actor is currently working on 7 movies for 2021 and 2022. While some of Akshay’s movies are a miss, he has managed to maintain an impressive report card.

Do you think it is wise to work on multiple projects and wait for the movie to hit or miss? Should every actor follow Akshay Kumar’s path of quantity over quality with their career choices in Bollywood?