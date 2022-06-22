Should Akshay Kumar be blamed for the failure of Samrat Prithviraj?

Prithviraj's huge failure has reportedly left Yash Raj Films fuming, with the movie's producers blaming Akshay Kumar for the box office disaster. This came about when the highly publicised film underperformed at the box office two weeks after its debut, failing to bring in more than Rs. 66 crore. Given that the movie's production was expected to cost Rs. 300 crores, its failure is noteworthy.





According to Bollywood specialist Subhash K. Jha's article in the National Herald newspaper, Yash Raj was enraged by the film's failure. At Yash Raj, there is a general feeling of shock and rage. Akshay Kumar, the movie's star, is being blamed for Samrat Prithviraj's failure, Jha wrote.

Since he was working on other projects at the same time, Akshay was reportedly insistent about not growing a natural moustache. Jha alleged, citing sources, "He (Akshay) wouldn't listen."





Amit Shah, India's Home Minister, was one of several BJP figures he had invited to see his film. All of his attempts, however, were in vain since Bollywood fans resisted falling for his reckless antics. The film had to be removed from multiple theatres in Mumbai due to zero reservations.











