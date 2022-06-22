  1. Home
Should Akshay Kumar be blamed for the failure of Samrat Prithviraj?

Prithviraj's huge failure has reportedly left Yash Raj Films fuming, with the movie's producers blaming Akshay Kumar for the box office disaster. This came about when the highly publicised film underperformed at the box office two weeks after its debut, failing to bring in more than Rs. 66 crore. Given that the movie's production was expected to cost Rs. 300 crores, its failure is noteworthy.


According to Bollywood specialist Subhash K. Jha's article in the National Herald newspaper, Yash Raj was enraged by the film's failure. At Yash Raj, there is a general feeling of shock and rage. Akshay Kumar, the movie's star, is being blamed for Samrat Prithviraj's failure, Jha wrote.

Since he was working on other projects at the same time, Akshay was reportedly insistent about not growing a natural moustache. Jha alleged, citing sources, "He (Akshay) wouldn't listen."


Amit Shah, India's Home Minister, was one of several BJP figures he had invited to see his film. All of his attempts, however, were in vain since Bollywood fans resisted falling for his reckless antics. The film had to be removed from multiple theatres in Mumbai due to zero reservations.

Kishor Salvi Actor

Kishor Salvi as a indian film Actor he was work in Marathi film industry he was acted Marathi film Ranjan 2017 born on 6 September 1996

It's Almost one month Alia was shooting for her Hollywood film looks like she got a big role
Is it wise for Bollywood stars to make business investments at the correct time as Priyanka Chopra expands her venture Sona ?

Priyanka Chopra is not going anywhere, as seen by her most recent endeavour. Does the woman have any limitations? The actress is getting ready to debut her homewear line, Sona Home, after making her business debut with her Sona restaurant in New York.


Priyanka Chopra launches her homewear line, Sona Home, with co-founder Maneesh Goyal.

Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, will screen at the London Film Festival, a moment of pride for India

Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on August 19, 2022, will now make its world premiere on June 23 at the London Film Festival. The Anurag Kashyap-directed film has been finished and is ready for global release.


A source close to the film confirmed the news and added, "The film will release in August but to add more excitement to this, this edgy thriller will premiere at London Film Festival." In fact, the source also revealed, "The director Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu will be attending the festival and will be presenting the film at the opening night gala of LIFF 2022 on June 23 at 6 PM."


Since the teaser was released last year, Dobaaraa, one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2022, has had viewers biting their nails. The next movie features a heartbreaking cliffhanger, is fundamentally highly edgy, and exudes a feeling that might leave you breathless.


I am very excited, are you?


Being an outsider why Vaani Kapoor doesn't get the same love as Kartik Aaryan?

Vaani Kapoor has worked in enormous films and yet she hasn't received the success or fame that the actors today have got. Take Kartik Aaryan for example, the actor has been in the industry for quite some time now and over the years the love and appreciation he has received from the audience is more than Vaani Kapoor. As a part of the audience, I feel Vaani Kapoor is a good actor but her script selection is poor. She has worked with big directors and banners but that does not satisfy the audience in the end. Last Vaani was seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, where the film did not mark a good number at the box office but the audience appreciated her for her acting. I think if she starts improving her script selection, there is a chance for the audience to appreciate and love her as much as they do Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Aaryan's film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been a great success at the box office and is considered to be the biggest hit of 2022 as of now.
Is anyone else tired of seeing Sanjay Dutt in action movies?

Sanjay Dutt's story is one of the most inspiring stories of an actor from Bollywood. Even though he has a very strong family background, the actor has gone through some serious ups and downs in his life. Yesterday and today, Sanjay Dutt has always remained no 1 and no one could replace what he does for the cinema. Most of his movies have been action genre and even though Sanjay Dutt has expanded his horizons, I think he should give equal focus to all the genres. Honestly, now I'm tired of seeing him only perform in action films. His most famous action movies are as follows: KGF Chapter 2, Hathyar, Deewar, Namak, Vaastav, Meenakshi Seshadri, and many more. In recent times the actor was seen in 'KGF Chapter 2'.

The audience loved the film and the performance by every actor. It was not only the storyline or the VFX but also the acting that moved the audience. KGF Chapter 2 involved a lot of action and if you're Sanju Baba's fan then it's not a surprise to know that he likes to do his action scenes himself instead of a body double. As much as I love him performing in action films I would enjoy him performing in comedy genres or maybe even rom-com family drama. What do you think?
