Should Alia Bhatt respond and clarify the objections raised by Kangana Ranaut on her 'Kanyadaan' ad?

Actor Kangana Ranaut seemed to have ignited another controversy after she slammed Alia Bhatt for her potrayal of a bride objecting the practice of Kanyadaan in her latest ad.

Kangana took to her Instagram and wrote a long note explaining what was wrong with it. She even captioned the post as an appeal to the brands, tagging Alia Bhatt as well and spoke about not using religion to sell things, "Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising… @aliaabhatt." The actual note read, “When they start to look down upon the very idea of daan. Then you know it is time for reestablishment of Ram Rajya.... Please stop mocking Hindus and their rituals."

Soon after, boycott trends started surfacing on various social media platforms claiming that Alia had hurt the religious sentiments of the public. Meanwhile no response from Alia Bhatt can be heard of amidst this controversy.

My point being if she's associating her name and her brand with something, shouldn't she hold herself accountable for it, in case a controversy like this erupts? Fans are expecting a clarification or atleast a statement in the regard but don't know if there would be any. Your thoughts on this?