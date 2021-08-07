Should Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor star in more movies together?

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor have been the lead pairing in movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet. If we're talking about sharing screen space, they've also been there in Sanju. Their off screen friendship translates very well onscreen and looks incredibly natural to watch. Some of his co-stars with whom Ranbir has great onscreen chemistry includes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. I personally find his equation with Anushka to be one of the best along with the other actresses mentioned.





While Bombay Velvet was disastrous, ADHM was commercially successful (although I still have qualms with the way the story panned out). Instead, I'd like for an Anushka-Ranbir pairing in a movie with a good, fresh storyline.





Would you also like to see them in movies? And would you want them to play a couple onscreen or play friends?