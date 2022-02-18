Should Bhagyashree make a comeback with Salman Khan instead of any other actor?

Imagine Bhagyashree making a come back next to her first co-actor Salman Khan. Wouldn't that be a wise decision? I can totally imagine theaters filling up wishing for Salman and Bhagyashree to dance on songs like 'Kabutar Ja Ja Ja' or ' Aaja Sham Hone Ayii' or maybe 'Dil Diwana'. This movie should be a sequel or a grown-up version of 'Meine Pyar Kiya'. Bhagyashree is in news for her comeback and if the actress makes a come with Salman Khan, it will be more fun than ever.