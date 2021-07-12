Should Bollywood actresses go for surgeries when they are told to do so by the big names of industry?

Radhika Madan, switched from telly to movies in a very short span of her career. From the role of Ishaani Parikh in TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi to Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 comedy drama Pataakha. She came a long way.

Recently in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Radhika Madan said: "I was told I needed to have a particular shape and size, and that I needed surgery. But mujhe toh main bahut sahi lagti hun. Who are these people to tell me I'm not pretty?"

She knew she was pretty and she didn't need any surgery to prove that but when the big names of Bollywood tell these new and young actress to get certain surgeries done, what should they do?

For Radhika it was quite clear she knew what she needed and what she didn't as she further said that the key to my happiness is celebrating my imperfections.

Shouldn't we all be like her and celebrate our imperfections too. What do you think?