Should Bollywood Celebrities Learn From Shah Rukh Khan About Being Famous and In the Limelight All the Time?

King Khan of Bollywood has been in the public eye for more than two decades and he still craves and loves the attention. The actor was once asked if he misses his old life before stardom where people didn’t recognise him everywhere he went and Shah Rukh immediately replied with a firm no. The actor is obsessed with fame and being loved. He loves when his fans wait outside his home just to get a glance of him. He wants no privacy because that is a part of being a superstar and he has worked really hard for years to become the ‘king of Bollywood’.

Nowadays, Bollywood actors hide and cover their faces while going out, they don’t want to get their photos clicked and they want some privacy in their life. But Shah Rukh Khan is totally against that. He feels that people waving at him and feeling overwhelmed to see him is a beautiful thing and he wants people to recognise him and his hard work everywhere he goes.

Why are the celebrities nowadays so different? Do you think the privacy of Bollywood actors should be respected? I personally feel that if you are working in the entertainment industry, you are bound to get recognised everywhere you go and people waiting to see you is their way to show you that you are loved. A celebrity should not complaint about being famous as fame comes with their job. However, I am absolutely against stalking a family member of the celebrity who has nothing to do with the industry.

What do you think? Do you agree with Shah Rukh Khan’s way of living life? Should Bollywood celebrities appreciate the fame instead of complaining about it?