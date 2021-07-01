Should Bollywood celebrities not keep their love life private because they are public figures?

It is a well-known fact that every time a Bollywood celebrity has kept their personal love life private, it has worked better for them. The power couples of Bollywood, i.e, Virat- Anushka and Ranveer-Deepika never spoke about their love life openly even though there were rumours floating around.

The success rate of Bollywood couples who have openly accepted or talked about their relationships have not been the best and another negative factor is that the audience starts focusing on your personal life more than your professional. Nowadays, celebrities have started to keep their professional and private lives separate.

So, what do you think? Should Bollywood celebrities keep their love life private or not? Some people may argue that they are public figures and their fans have a right to know every aspect of their life. Share your thoughts in the comment section?