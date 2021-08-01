Should Bollywood celebs come in support of Shilpa Shetty

Hansal Mehta only recently called out the entire Bollywood fraternity for not standing up for Shilpa Shetty when she's facing such massive trolls on the social media. Without naming them, he expressed his grief over how all them party together in good times but when it comes to bad times. there is nothing but deafening silence.

Raj Kundra was arrested on 19th July on charges of allegedly producing 'pornographic' films and as if that wasn't enough, there have been several media reports on how Shilpa Shetty is worried sick about her children and how she might be thinking on leaving her husband. And the fact that Shilpa actually filed a defamation suit against false and derogatory media reports actually suggests that she could really use some help from her friends.

In Hansal Mehta's words, "No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done." The matter is still being investigated but Shilpa Shetty's image seems to have already taken a big dent; which at this point seems tough to recover! Only if some of her colleagues could step up and spread the word that 'to pass sweeping judgment, to character-assassinate' someone without proof can't be called seeking justice in any form.

