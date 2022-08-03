Should Bollywood take a stand on 'Boycott Bramhastra' trend?

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukherjee visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain to seek blessings before the release of their movie. However, as soon as they arrived, Ranbir and Alia were denied entry to the temple grounds due to remarks Ranbir made while promoting his film Rocksar a few years ago, in which he claimed to enjoy eating beef.

Ayan, who had also travelled to Ujjain with Alia and Ranbir, went the temple alone to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva before the release of Brahmastra after Alia and Ranbir were barred from accessing the shrine in Madhya Pradesh.

While several celebrities have spoken out in favour of it and shown their support, Swara Bhaskar has stood up for the movie and dubbed the boycott of Bollywood a successful business. I'm interested in hearing other famous people's opinions on this.

Do you intend to watch Bramhastra or will you abstain?