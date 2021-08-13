Should celebrities get a free pass for their sexist comments?

‘When I used to walk out of the ring after the shoot, I use to feel like a raped woman. I couldn't walk straight.’ -Salman Khan on the sets of Sultan





In an interview, while promoting his film Sultan, he came up with this statement when asked about his experience of playing a wrestler in his upcoming film. He compared the exhaustion from a physically tiring sequence to that of a ‘raped woman’.





‘Trishala wanted to be an actress and I wanted to break her legs: Sanjay Dutt’

This is what Sanjay Dutt said when asked about the desire of his daughter to become an actress.





‘if they don’t want it to happen it will not happen: rani Mukerji’





Here ‘they’ means the victim. She meant that being abused is a sign of weakness and one should be its strength.





Do you think it is fair of her to pass such comments? These sentences are not misjudged or manipulated by the audience intact these are as raw as they had said. These superstars have been trolled by the netizens for these sexist comments. Do you feel that these celebrities should get a free pass for these comments?