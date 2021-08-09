Should celebrity PR use the word ‘Nepotism’ to sound more relevant to the audience?

‘Nepotism’ is one the most used words in any conversation referred to the Indian film industry. Is it a bad word?

No! Not at all.

Of course, the way Nepotism is used as a tool to cast away the outside talent and cast in the star kids worsens the effect of the word.

But if Star kids start accepting the fact that they have gotten an easier way inside than the rest of the talent, they will be more respected.

Accepting the fact that they are a part of nepotism would be a nice PR for themselves. But since most of them run away from it get mocked, laughed at, and dragged into ugly conversations.