Should creative liberty be taken for movies based on real life incidents?

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's Runway 34 will hit the silver screens on April 29. Based on a real-life incident, the film is directed by Ajay who also plays the central character named Captain Vikrant Khanna.





At a press interaction for the thriller, the superstar revealed that the makers did take creative liberty to enhance the drama. However, plot-wise, they stuck to what had actually happened.





"When it is a drama, you have to take creative liberty. Though it is a real-life incident, you don't know what the exact details are. You have to enhance the drama. Plot-wise, it is exactly how the incident happened," Ajay told.