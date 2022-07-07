Should I use moisturizer in monsoon?

Because of the abrupt changes in atmospheric humidity levels, our skin frequently changes from oily to dry throughout the season. When the air is too damp and stuffy, your skin is more prone to excessive oil production and perspiration, which is especially bad for people who already have dry skin.





Moisturized skin, on the other hand, looks younger and has fewer skin problems. As a result, adding a moisturiser to your monsoon skin care routine is essential. To keep your skin healthy and happy, use a lightweight, non-greasy formula containing natural ingredients such as aloe and hyaluronic acid.





The increased humidity in the air during and before the rainy season is difficult for oily and acne-prone skin types. Excess sebum secretion makes the facial skin oily and greasy, resulting in a breeding ground for pollutants such as dust, dirt, and sweat.