Should Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii have a theatrical release only like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack?

Recently, Pen Studios clarified that Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr’s RRR and John Abraham’s Attack will release in theatres only and all the rumours about an OTT release are untrue. Most of the films are choosing the traditional release but Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii is adopting a different method.

Thalaivii will be released in theatres on September 10th but after a couple of weeks, the audience can watch the movies at the comforts of their homes since it will also have an OTT release. The Hindi version of the movie will release on Netflix whereas, Tamil and Telugu version will release on Amazon Prime.

Don't you think that people won't watch the movie in theatres if they have an option of watching it on OTT after few weeks? Is having a blended release a good decision by the makers of Thalaivii? What would you choose, watching Thalaivii in a theatre or at your home?