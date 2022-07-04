Should Karan Johar be blamed for nepotism in Bollywood?

It's not fair how Karan Johar is always blammed for nepotism in Bollywood. Even before the filmmaker was born there was nepotisim in Bollywood. Many actors and filmmakers have been a part of nepotisim since decades. Blaming Karan Johar is not the solution. While promoting Koffee With Karan, during an interview, the interviewer asked Karan his point of view on people targetting him for nepotisim. Karan Johar responded by for saying, "Nepotism is over discussed" and he is not wrong. There is no point in bringing up this conversation again and again. Karan has only helped people build a career and if that is launching star-kids then so be it.