Should lipliner match your lipstick or your lips? #BeautyTruthBomb

Yes, every woman must use the lipliner so that to maximize its effectiveness. Applying a lip liner can help to prevent the color from feathering or bleeding and also increases the wear of your lipstick. When it is just applied outside the natural lip line it can enhance your lips and also add definition to them.

The lip liner should match your lipstick shade. Always use a lip liner shade that is one or two shades lighter than your lipstick. Just make sure that the shade belongs to the same color family. If they are very different in color, there will be too much contrast and this can easily ruin the whole makeup look. But if you want to purchase just one lip liner then always choose a shade that is close to your lip color.