Should Priyanka Chopra go the Deepika way and make her PR team more active?

Just yesterday, the news of Matrix 4 trailer release scheduled for Thursday made a lot of noise in Hollywood and many parts of the world. Surprisingly, no Indian media house seemed to share the excitement and we didn't get to see any hype. Matrix is one of the biggest Hollywood movie franchises and our very own Priyanka Chopra is starring in it. Quite the opposite happened last week, the news of Deepika signing her second Hollywood movie, produced by herself, was being tossed in every news portals. They made it a national news. Isn't it ironic how the media was celebrating the signing of a film backed by small lesser known studio while ignoring a giant like Matrix 4? No one in Hollywood bat an eye regarding Deepika's second movie. Well, we all know how PR works. Should PC hire an equally enthusiastic PR team like DP's? What's your take?