Should Ranveer Singh be held accountable for the Anniyan controversy?

Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Hindi remake of the Tamil-language hit Anniyan. But ever since the announcement of the film, it has been embroiled in controversy. Aascar Ravichandran, who owns the rights of the original movie, has said that he wasn't even aware of the Hindi remake being in progress.





The matter in place is that the director of the Tamil version, Shankar, is helming the project. But according to Aascar, since he's the producer, he should have a say in whether the movie should be made or not. The controversy is now about to take a legal route. Aascar also apparently has the support of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC).





Given this, do you think Ranveer Singh should have been in the loop about the matter? Should actors see to it that the movies they're being offered is without any issues such as copyright? Or do you think, this is all on the director's end?