Should Salman Khan give up performing in favour of producing films?

His film Bajrangi Bhaijaan had been released only 5 years previously. Because I was staying in a hostel at the time, I couldn't see the movie in the theatre. I saw the movie after a year or two and felt wonderful. It was a unique concept, and I thoroughly enjoyed the film. I was kicking myself for not seeing the movie in a theatre.

What occurred after that, though? He has appeared in films such as Sultan, Tubelight, Race 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 3, Bharat, and Radhe. Sultan was the only one who was worth watching. All of the others were not up to par.

I believe he is still capable of acting in films. He's a seasoned actor who's appeared in a number of notable films. All he needs to do now is re-energize himself and focus on his acting.

There's also a pressing need for better script selection. His recent films haven't got the best of plots. He should also hire good directors and allow them to complete creative control.

In terms of production, he already has his own company, 'Salman Khan Films.' He'd continue to make films. Some of their films, such as Notebook and Kaagaz, were excellent. He could make more films like this.