Should Salman start doing sensible films now that even his father feels 'Radhe' is not a great film?

Salman Khan's father and legendary writer Salim Khan has said that 'Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai' is not a great film. The film, directed by Prabhudeva, was released in International theatres and the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex at the same time.

As expected, it received negative reviews from the critics and has failed to garner viewership, according to a report by Mint. Salim, who has co-written classics like 'Sholay', 'Deewar' and 'Mr. India', has said that 'Radhe' is a repetition of previous Salman films. He said that people involved with it are in advantage but the film cannot be called great. Salim also said that he liked Salman's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.'

Salim also talked about how the industry does not have good writers as people don't read Hindi and Urdu literature. Well, even Salman's father has said what many of us were feeling about the film. Do you think it's high time Salman should start doing more sensible films with some story and logic? Since the advent of the internet and now OTT, people are open to all kinds of content from across the globe. They can see through a bad film. What do you think? Will Salman take note of what his father said?