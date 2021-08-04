Should Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju' Bawra have had Ranbir Kapoor or some other actor instead of Ranveer Singh again?

I like Ranveer Singh and think that he's a good actor, but him being cast in a similar theme isn't promising anymore. While reports mentioned Ranbir Kapoor or Kartik Aaryan being roped in, it seems that Ranveer Singh was in the race for the part all along, and he is quite possibly being finalised as well. Ranbir was the initial actor in mind for Baiju Bawra but it's Ranveer who will be donning the shoes in a period drama again. But hasn't the same casting gotten very repetitive now? SLB has found the actors and actresses who make his film a hit and he's utilising that sure set formula.





It's true that an announcement is not in the works yet, but Ranveer will be playing the lead. The other names that were speculated for the film were Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. If finalised, this would mark Ranveer's fourth collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, and this is the brand of films that he's associated with too much now.





Are you excited with the casting? Wouldn't it have been interesting to see other faces in the movie, such as Ranbir Kapoor or maybe someone else?