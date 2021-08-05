Should Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan take cues from Abhay Deol and act as onscreen fathers?

Let's add Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to that list as well because they get away with many things that the Khans are usually held accountable for. Abhay Deol is one actor in Bollywood who does not shy away from speaking his mind. He's all set to star in Disney's Spin where he plays the father of Avantika Vandanapu (the lead in Spin). The actor called out actors in their 50s romancing actresses in their 20s onscreen. He said that despite the age difference, these pairings play couples onscreen.





Abhay himself claimed in an interview with Bollywood Life that he had no issues playing the father of a teenager. Now that he's open to doing these kind of roles, shouldn't some of the mainstream actors follow suit? Even more mature roles like SRK in Chak De! India or Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan would be a good turn.





Would you like these actors to take up father figure roles?