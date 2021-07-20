Should Shilpa Shetty quit her post now as a judge in dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4'

Shilpa Shetty who besides being a very popular Bollywood actress has been a constant as a judge for dance reality shows for quite some time now. At present she is judging Super Dancer 4 but now reports are coming in that she didn't show up to shoot today. And guess we all know what the reason for that is.





Her businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch yesterday alleging as as the key conspirator in producing porn films. And even though there has been no rescheduling for the show 'Super Dancer 4' but seems like it that Shilpa Shetty won't be continuing it further. Because just as tough as it is for Raj right now equally tough would it be for Shilpa to keep herself in the public eye and address all sorts of media interactions.





Rumor has it that Malaika Arora might replace her as the new judge but the question remains, "Should she quit and refrain from speaking out in public or should she address this issue and clear the air once and for all?"

